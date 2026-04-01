In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLE [2020-2023] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gle [2020-2023]
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)