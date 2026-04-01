GLE [2020-2023] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gle [2020-2023] Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 91.2 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 14 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.