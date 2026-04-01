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HomeCompare CarsGLE [2020-2023] vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLE [2020-2023] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gle [2020-2023] Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 91.2 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage14 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹91.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Ac Controls
Airbags
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
OM654 Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.2 seconds-
Driving Range
1309 Km948
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
225 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 45 R19225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Coil SpringsMCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Coil SpringsMulti-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 45 R19225 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
215 mm-
Length
4924 mm4935
Wheelbase
2995 mm3000
Height
1772 mm1895
Width
2157 mm1850
Bootspace
630 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
93 litres58
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Warranty (Years)
23
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, BlackBeige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,03,4951,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
91,20,00089,90,000
RTO
9,12,0008,99,030
Insurance
3,70,9953,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,23,6112,19,016

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