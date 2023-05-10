In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLE [2020-2023] vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gle [2020-2023]
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4