GLE [2020-2023] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gle [2020-2023] 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 91.2 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.