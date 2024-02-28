In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 77.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 450 4MATIC LWB, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 11.1 to 14.0 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLE [2020-2023] vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gle [2020-2023] Gls [2020-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 77.25 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 11.1 to 14.0 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6