GLC Coupe vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 68 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.