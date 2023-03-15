In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC Coupe vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc coupe
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)