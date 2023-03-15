GLC Coupe vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe S60 Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 68 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.