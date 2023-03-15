GLC Coupe vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe C40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 68 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.