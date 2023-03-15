GLC Coupe vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 68 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.