In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLC Coupe vs Camry Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe Camry Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 68 Lakhs ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Range - 958 Mileage 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl 19.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 245 Volt Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -