GLC Coupe vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe Cooper jcw Brand Mercedes-Benz MINI Price ₹ 68 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.