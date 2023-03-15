GLC Coupe vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe V-class Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 68 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.