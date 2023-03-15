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HomeCompare CarsGLC Coupe vs GLE [2020-2023]

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC Coupe vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc coupe Gle [2020-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 68 Lakhs₹ 91.2 Lakhs
Mileage12.7 to 16.3 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
300 4MATIC
₹68 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹91.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Parking Camera Display
Headlight
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Wireless Charging Pad
Seat Adjustments Control
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Specification
Engine Type
M264 Turbocharged I4OM654 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
841.51309 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1800 rpm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.7514 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.95.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser barIndependent, Multi-link, Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser barIndependent, Double Wishbone, Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19265 / 45 R19
Ground Clearance
201215 mm
Length
47314924 mm
Wheelbase
28732995 mm
Height
16201772 mm
Width
18902157 mm
Bootspace
550630 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6693 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Silk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, BlackMacchiato Beige / Black, Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,03,1771,04,03,495
Ex-Showroom Price
68,00,00091,20,000
RTO
7,09,0009,12,000
Insurance
2,93,6773,70,995
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,67,7202,23,611
Expert Rating
-

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