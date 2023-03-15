In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC Coupe vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc coupe
|Gle [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4