Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Volvo XC90

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC90
Volvo XC90
D5 Inscription
₹88.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.72 kmpl15.38
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo2.0L Drive-E Turbocharged Diesel I4
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds7.6
Drivetrain
4WD4WD / AWD
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,29,3871,03,94,640
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00088,90,000
RTO
7,64,00011,17,580
Insurance
3,14,8873,86,560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,1802,23,421

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
    18 Nov 2023
    The XC60 is the best-selling Volvo in India at present.
    Volvo India registers 40% growth in Jan-Sep period; XC60 and XC40 Recharge provide thrust
    20 Oct 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
    Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
    5 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz had introduced the new GLC SUV for global markets earlier this year.
    Watch: India-bound Mercedes GLC SUV score five-star rating at Euro NCAP
    8 Dec 2022
    The new GLC facelift SUV has received several design updates which make it look bolder. There is a larger redesigned grille and bumper at the front along with sharper new headlights. The profile of the SUV gets bolder with 18-inch wheels sitting under large wheel arches. At the rear, it gets slimmer taillights and a reworked bumper.
    Mercedes GLC 2023 facelift SUV: First Look
    2 Jun 2022
