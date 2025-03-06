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Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Volvo XC90

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc Xc90
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 77 Lakhs₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage14.72 to 19.47 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity1993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Rear Seats
Steering Wheel
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Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo2.0-litre turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm247 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19275 / 45 R20
Length
4716 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
2888 mm2984 mm
Height
1640 mm1773 mm
Width
1890 mm1931 mm
Bootspace
620 L680 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres71 litres
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
AluminiumIlluminated
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Hands-FreeElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Multi-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
AdaptiveYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)All
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,20,3831,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
77,00,00097,80,000
RTO
9,91,50010,32,000
Insurance
3,28,3834,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,93,8832,41,185
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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