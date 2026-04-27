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Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc Xc40 recharge
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 77 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage14.72 to 19.47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 TurboDual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm238 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19-
Length
4716 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2888 mm2702 mm
Height
1640 mm1647 mm
Width
1890 mm1863 mm
Bootspace
620 L419 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres-
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
AluminiumYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Hands-FreeElectric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Footwell Lamps
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
AdaptiveNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4060:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)No
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,20,38357,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
77,00,00054,95,000
RTO
9,91,50029,000
Insurance
3,28,3832,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,93,8831,23,881
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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