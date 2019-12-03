|Engine Type
|M264 Turbocharged I4
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹67,32,929
|₹58,66,214
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹58,60,000
|₹55,90,000
|RTO
|₹6,15,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹2,57,429
|₹2,42,714
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,44,716
|₹1,26,087