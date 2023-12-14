Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGLC vs C40 Recharge

Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.72 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp408 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo-
Electric Motor
No2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds4.7 seconds
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
240 Kmph180 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,29,38764,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00061,25,000
RTO
7,64,00029,000
Insurance
3,14,8872,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,1801,37,944

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo Cars in India offers two fully electric models in C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. The latter found more than 500 homes across India in 2023.
    Volvo rides on XC60, XC40 Recharge SUVs to clock over 30 % increase in India sales last year
    5 Jan 2024
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
    Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
    5 Aug 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz had introduced the new GLC SUV for global markets earlier this year.
    Watch: India-bound Mercedes GLC SUV score five-star rating at Euro NCAP
    8 Dec 2022
    View all
     