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HomeCompare CarsGLC vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 77 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage14.72 to 19.47 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 TurboPetrol Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19225 / 60 R17
Length
4716 mm4935
Wheelbase
2888 mm3000
Height
1640 mm1895
Width
1890 mm1850
Bootspace
620 L-
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres58
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Hands-FreeInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Yes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Adaptive-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4050:50 split
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)Front and Middle Row
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,20,3831,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
77,00,00089,90,000
RTO
9,91,5008,99,030
Insurance
3,28,3833,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,93,8832,19,016
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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