|Engine Type
|M264 Turbocharged I4
|Petrol-Hybrid
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹67,32,929
|₹47,51,830
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹58,60,000
|₹41,20,000
|RTO
|₹6,15,000
|₹4,41,000
|Insurance
|₹2,57,429
|₹1,90,330
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,44,716
|₹1,02,135