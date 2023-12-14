Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGLC vs 718

Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.72 kmpl13.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 TurboMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds-
Drivetrain
4WDRWD
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,29,3871,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,0001,25,63,000
RTO
7,64,00013,10,300
Insurance
3,14,8875,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,1803,09,291

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
    18 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe draws power from a new turbo petrol mild-hybrid motor, while the GLC 63 S E Performance gets a strong hybrid turbo engine
    New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, GLC 43 Coupe SUVs make global debut
    27 Sept 2023
    The GLC is the best-selling SUV from Mercedes-Benz in India and the world over.
    2023 Mercedes GLC launched in India. Check price, details, review and more
    9 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
    Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
    5 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz had introduced the new GLC SUV for global markets earlier this year.
    Watch: India-bound Mercedes GLC SUV score five-star rating at Euro NCAP
    8 Dec 2022
    The new GLC facelift SUV has received several design updates which make it look bolder. There is a larger redesigned grille and bumper at the front along with sharper new headlights. The profile of the SUV gets bolder with 18-inch wheels sitting under large wheel arches. At the rear, it gets slimmer taillights and a reworked bumper.
    Mercedes GLC 2023 facelift SUV: First Look
    2 Jun 2022
    View all
     