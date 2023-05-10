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Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc 718
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 77 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage14.72 to 19.47 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1993 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 TurboMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19265 / 458 R18
Length
4716 mm4379
Wheelbase
2888 mm2475
Height
1640 mm1295
Width
1890 mm1801
Bootspace
620 L275
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres54
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)No
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Hands-FreeRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)No
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Voice Command
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Adaptive-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40-
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)Optional
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,20,3831,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
77,00,0001,25,63,000
RTO
9,91,50013,10,300
Insurance
3,28,3835,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,93,8833,09,291
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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