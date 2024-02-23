In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
