Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGLC vs GLS [2020-2024]

Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLC vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc Gls [2020-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 73.5 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage14.72 to 19.47 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1993 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
...Read More

Filters
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.72 kmpl12.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 TurboOM656 Turbocharged I6
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds-
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,29,3871,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,0001,08,90,000
RTO
7,64,00014,15,250
Insurance
3,14,8874,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,1802,74,200
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Actor Priya Mani purchase the new-generation Mercedes Benz GLC luxury SUV recently in the Polar White shade
    Jawan actor Priya Mani brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLC worth 74.20 lakh
    23 Feb 2024
    File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.
    Mercedes recalls over 1 lakh SUV models in US over multiple suspected issues
    28 Feb 2024
    The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign name on the front cowl
    Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team
    26 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
    Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
    5 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz had introduced the new GLC SUV for global markets earlier this year.
    Watch: India-bound Mercedes GLC SUV score five-star rating at Euro NCAP
    8 Dec 2022
    View all
     