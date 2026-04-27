In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC [2019-2023] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)