GLC [2019-2023] vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc [2019-2023] S60 Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 58.6 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage - 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.