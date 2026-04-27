In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC [2019-2023] vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc [2019-2023]
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)