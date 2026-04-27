In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC [2019-2023] vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Camry
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|25.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-