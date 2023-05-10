GLC [2019-2023] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc [2019-2023] 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 58.6 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage - 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.