In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC [2019-2023] vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc [2019-2023]
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4