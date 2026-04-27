In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC [2019-2023] vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Countryman
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4