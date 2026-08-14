GLC [2019-2023] vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc [2019-2023] Cooper jcw Brand Mercedes-Benz MINI Price ₹ 58.6 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage - 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.