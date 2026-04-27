In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC [2019-2023] vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4