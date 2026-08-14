GLC [2019-2023] vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc [2019-2023] Clubman Brand Mercedes-Benz Mini Price ₹ 58.6 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage - 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.