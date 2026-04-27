GLC [2019-2023] vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc [2019-2023] V-class Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 58.6 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage - 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.