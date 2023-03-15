GLC [2019-2023] vs GLC Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glc [2019-2023] Glc coupe Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 58.6 Lakhs ₹ 68 Lakhs Mileage - 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.