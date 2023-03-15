In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLC [2019-2023] vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4