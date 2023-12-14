Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGLB vs XC40 Recharge

Mercedes-Benz GLB vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹63.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.1 seconds4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
160 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
207 Kmph180 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,96,32358,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
63,80,00055,90,000
RTO
6,67,00033,000
Insurance
2,48,8232,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,8261,26,087

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volvo XC40 Rechargenull | Electric | Automatic55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia EV6null | Electric | Automatic59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge vs EV6

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo wants non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its overall sales in India by 2030 as part of its global plan to go all-electric.
    Volvo aims non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its India sales by 2030
    24 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    View all
     