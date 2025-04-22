GLB vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 16 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1332 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.