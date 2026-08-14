GLB vs v90-cross-country Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb V90-cross-country Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 65.31 Lakhs Mileage 16 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.