Mercedes-Benz GLB vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹63.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.1 seconds8.2
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
160 bhp @ 5500 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
207 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,96,32371,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
63,80,00061,90,000
RTO
6,67,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,48,8232,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,8261,52,792

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
    Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
    22 Feb 2023
    Mercedes-Benz is aiming to revise its Entry Luxury class models over the next few years.
    Mercedes-Benz to reveal new compact luxury models in late 2023
    20 Feb 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     