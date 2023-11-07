GLB vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb S60 Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 16 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.