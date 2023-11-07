In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLB vs S60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glb
|S60
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.8 Lakhs
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4