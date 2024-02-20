GLB vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb C40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 16 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1332 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.