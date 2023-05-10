In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLB vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glb
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 64.8 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4