GLB vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb Cooper jcw Brand Mercedes-Benz MINI Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 16 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.