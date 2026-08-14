GLB vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb Cooper convertible Brand Mercedes-Benz MINI Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 16 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.