GLB vs GLC Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb Glc coupe Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 68 Lakhs Mileage 16 kmpl 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.