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Mercedes-Benz GLB vs Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLB vs GLC Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb Glc coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 64.8 Lakhs₹ 68 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹64.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
300 4MATIC
₹68 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz GLB Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.1 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
160 bhp @ 5500 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
207 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarMulti-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres66
Length
4634 mm4731
Wheelbase
2829 mm2873
Height
1697 mm1620
Width
1834 mm1890
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
82
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 4 way manually adjustable16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black, Macchiato Beige / Black with optional Walnut Brown Wood TrimSilk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 4 way manually adjustable16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,35,35378,03,177
Ex-Showroom Price
64,80,00068,00,000
RTO
6,62,7307,09,000
Insurance
92,1232,93,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,55,5151,67,720
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is offered in mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe debuts with an electrified powertrain
15 Mar 2023
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India.
Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-seater SUV discontinued in India
22 Apr 2025
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Mercedes will drive in the first variant of the new generation GLC SUV which was launched last year. It will also replace the existing C-Class lineup with the new CLE cabriolet.
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16 Jul 2024
The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh
2 Dec 2022
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape.
Mercedes GLB SUV and EQB electric car launched in India. Check highlights
2 Dec 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Mercedes India bets big on GLC Coupe, fears no impact from coronavirus
Mercedes India bets big on GLC Coupe, fears no impact from coronavirus
4 Mar 2020
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
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