In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla
|Xc60
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4