In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs Kodiaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla
|Kodiaq
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|₹ 36.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|14.86 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4