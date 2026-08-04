In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla
|Macan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4