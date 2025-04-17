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Mercedes-Benz GLA vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla Countryman
BrandMercedes-BenzMINI
Price₹ 51.8 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 18.9 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹51.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz GLA Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm296 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I42.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds5.4 second
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarMultilink
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R18R19
Bootspace
435 litres505 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4410 mm4447 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm2692 mm
Height
1611 mm1645 mm
Width
2020 mm1843 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black, Macchiato Beige / Black with optional Walnut Brown Wood Trim-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,32,16074,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
51,80,00064,90,000
RTO
5,47,0006,78,000
Insurance
2,04,6602,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,27,5051,60,134

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