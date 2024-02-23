Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLA vs GLC Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla Glc coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 50.5 Lakhs₹ 68 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 18.9 kmpl12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹50.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
300 4MATIC
₹68.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl12.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4M264 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,84,37578,03,177
Ex-Showroom Price
50,50,00068,00,000
RTO
5,34,0007,09,000
Insurance
1,99,8752,93,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,24,3281,67,720
Expert Rating
-

