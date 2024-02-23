In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC.
GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage.
GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 50.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4