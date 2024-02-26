In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Inscription.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
XC60: 1969 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA [2021-2024] vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Xc60
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|₹ 61.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 19 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4