Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

GLA [2021-2024] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Xc40 recharge
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 48.5 Lakhs₹ 55.9 Lakhs
Range-418
Mileage17 to 19 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-78 kwh
Engine Capacity1332 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds4.9 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
210 Kmph180 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,57,01558,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
48,50,00055,90,000
RTO
5,14,00033,000
Insurance
1,92,5152,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,19,4411,26,087

    Latest News

    The C40 Recharge, Volvo's most expensive electric car on offer in India, was launched last year. It is also the second EV to be offered by the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 Recharge.
    EV adoption in luxury segment will be faster than mass segment: Volvo
    28 Feb 2024
    The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign name on the front cowl
    Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team
    26 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
    2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
    22 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
