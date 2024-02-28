Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] vs Volvo XC40

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLA [2021-2024] vs XC40 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Xc40
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 48.5 Lakhs₹ 41.25 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 19 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XC40
Volvo XC40
T4 R-Design
₹41.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl14.49
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm187 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4Four-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds8.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,57,01547,41,799
Ex-Showroom Price
48,50,00041,25,000
RTO
5,14,0004,18,830
Insurance
1,92,5151,97,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,19,4411,01,919
Expert Rating
GLA [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs Q3
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs X1
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs A4

