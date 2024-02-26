In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D4 Inscription. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLA [2021-2024] vs S90 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] S90 Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 48.5 Lakhs ₹ 61.9 Lakhs Mileage 17 to 19 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4