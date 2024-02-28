In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA [2021-2024] vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla [2021-2024]
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|₹ 61.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
| 530 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 to 19 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|27 Min