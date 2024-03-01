In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLA [2021-2024] vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Fortuner legender Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 48.5 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 17 to 19 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 2755 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4